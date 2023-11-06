Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth issues response to Manchester United links



Transfer expert and Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth has said that he is currently uninterested in moving to Manchester United.

As Sir Jim Ratcliffe closes in on a 25% partial investment into United that will essentially make him a minority owner, it was revealed that Ashworth was one of the names under strong consideration for a backroom role at the club.

Sir Jim’s proposal is contingent on being granted sporting control as he seeks to reverse United’s fortunes both on the pitch and in terms of recruitment.

It’s understood that ex-Monaco, Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig sporting director Paul Mitchell is the leading candidate to spearhead Sir Jim’s vision at Old Trafford.

Ashworth is hugely credited with transforming Brighton into the powerhouse it is at the moment.

The Seagulls have of course been hailed for their recruitment model which entails scouting the globe for hidden gems, singing them and nurturing them into potential world-class players before selling them to bigger clubs for huge sums.

After his stint at the Amex Stadium, Ashworth was appointed as Newcastle’s sporting director.

Under him and Magpies manager Eddie Howe, Newcastle had a brilliant 2022/23 season that culminated in the club’s qualification for the Champions League.

Ashworth responded to the links suggesting he could be on the move to United.

He said, “It’s the same situation as Howe. I’m really happy.”

“It’s a brilliant city, club and project.”

The 52-year-old added, “I’ve got no release clause in my Newcastle contract. Eddie has got a brilliant relationship with the staff, board and supporters.”

He went on ahead to say that he is enjoying himself at St James’ Park and is relishing the challenge of making it one of the biggest clubs in England once more.

