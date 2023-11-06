Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund look to lure Bruno Fernandes away from Manchester United – report

A report has claimed that the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund is looking to lure Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes away from Old Trafford.

Journalist Rudy Galetti claimed yesterday that the PIF is in the process of exploring a deal for the Portuguese playmaker.

🚨👀 PIF is already taking some concrete steps ahead of the next summer transfer session. 📌 Bruno #Fernandes is emerging among the targets on the list: some 🇸🇦 representatives are set to contact and meet his entourage to explore the room of negotiation. 🐓⚽ #Transfers #MUFC pic.twitter.com/rzD4p3tzkd — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) November 5, 2023

If the report is to be believed, representatives of the PIF are due to enter into talks with Fernandes’ entourage in order to pave the way to future negotiations with the player.

In addition to being the majority shareholder at Newcastle United, the PIF also holds stakes in the four biggest clubs in the Saudi Pro League, namely, Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli.

Since taking the captain’s armband off Harry Maguire, Fernandes has been subject to both criticism and praise in his leadership role at Man United.

Former United captain Roy Keane declared that he would strip the midfielder of the captaincy, taking issue with Fernandes’ body language during the 3-0 loss to Manchester City and concluding that he “is not captain material.”

Still, several other United legends have thrown their support behind the 29 year old.

Rio Ferdinand praised Fernandes for his performance in last weekend’s 1-0 win over Fulham, claiming that he stepped up just as he did in the win over Burnley earlier in the season.

“The captain stood up,” Ferdinand stated. “We needed a big performance, we needed a goal. Critical time against Burnley after the Champions League defeat, he stepped up. Today they needed somebody to step out of the shadows and get into the spotlight. That was him.”

Former United goalkeeper David de Gea also expressed his confidence in Fernandes, taking to social media to support the United skipper.

With former United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo joining Al-Nassr and the likes of Karim Benzema and Neymar following him in Saudi Arabia, it’s clear that no player is off-limits when it comes to bringing new stars into the rapidly developing league.

Taking that into consideration, United will need to remain vigilant should they hope to quash the PIF’s efforts to snatch up their skipper.