Sir Alex Ferguson appointed Manchester United manager 37 years ago today

Today, 6 November, marks exactly 37 years since Sir Alex Ferguson was appointed Manchester United manager.

Back in 1986, United chairman Martin Edwards made the decision to appoint the Aberdeen boss and it would prove one of the most important events in the club’s incredible history.

Although Ferguson had enjoyed huge success north of the border, including an incredible European Cup triumph, even Edwards surely couldn’t have predicted that he’d just kicked off arguably the greatest managerial reign the game of football has ever seen.

Ferguson would go on to take charge of 1500 games for United, winning 895 and scooping a whopping 38 trophies over a 27 year spell at Old Trafford.

United were without a top-flight league title since 1967 with Liverpool and Everton the dominant forces in the English game when the Govern-born manager took charge.

Ferguson immediately set out to wrestle the balance of power to Manchester, promising to “knock Liverpool off their perch,” in a defiant message to Merseyside.

After investing huge resource into the youth set-up at the club, it was clear the project was long term and the United hierarchy had to stand firm through the turbulent early years.

However, by 1990 Ferguson had won the FA Cup, going a long way to appeasing the fans who were restless at the trophy-starved period they were suffering.

The inaugural Premier League was formed in 1992 and after being pipped to the First Division title the year before, Ferguson and his troops were ready to strike.

United duly went on to win the Premier League in the 1992/93 season, ending the club’s 26 drought for a league title and sparking a remarkable period of dominance.

Ferguson went onto win a record 13 Premier League crowns, along with five FA Cup trophies, as United swept all before them domestically.

United also won two Champions League titles under Ferguson’s guidance, each one as dramatic as the other.

He secured an historic Treble in 1999 that will be seen as the crowning glory of Ferguson’s time at the club – earning the Scot a knighthood.

The second Champions League success came in 2008, with a side that was arguably his most talented on paper.

A front line of Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez and Cristiano Ronaldo tormented Europe throughout that period and perhaps the only regret of Fergie’s time at United will be that he didn’t win more than the two European crowns.

United were involved in three out of four Champions League finals in that spell but came up against a Barcelona team that is widely regarded as the best to have ever played the game.

Sir Alex retired at the end of the 2012/13 season and bowed out in typical style, winning the league title at a canter and ensuring he would leave the club two first-division titles clear of Liverpool – something that looked impossible in 1986.

That Premier League win remains United’s last and the dramatic drop in silverware and standard only stands to highlight how incredible the great man was.