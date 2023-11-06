Sir Alex Ferguson is “100% behind” Erik ten Hag at Manchester United



Erik ten Hag retains the full support of Sir Alex Ferguson, who is described by sources as being “100% behind” the Dutch manager despite Manchester United’s recent struggles.

A report by SunSport reveals the words of an individual close to the club, who contends “Erik has Sir Alex’s unwavering support. He’s been hugely supportive of Erik since he arrived at the club.”

This faith has been earned through the considerable progress Ten Hag has produced at Old Trafford, with Sir Alex being particularly impressed at the manner in which he has “taken on big decisions.”

The Dutch manager has shown zero doubt or fear when making important calls during his first eighteen months at the helm at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo left the club following a dispute with the manager. David De Gea was decisively replaced by Andre Onana this summer, while Bruno Fernandes displaced Harry Maguire as captain. Even internal disputes have been quickly dealt with; positively in the case of Marcus Rashford and negatively in the case of Jadon Sancho.

While these individual decisions can be questioned, what cannot be is Ten Hag’s decisiveness.

The same source indicates “Sir Alex, like everyone else, wishes results were better this season” but refuses to blame the manager for the poor form. “He thinks those pointing at the manager and calling for a change are wrong.”

“[Ferguson] thinks he’s shown the kind of character and mentality required to turn the club around – and he firmly believes Erik deserves time, like he got, to make a success of things at the club. If consulted, that’s a position he would be prepared to make clear to any new investors who come into the football club.”

This last part – of Sir Alex’s intention to back the manager to any new investors – may prove particularly impactful for Ten Hag’s long-term future.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe appears set to be confirmed as a new minority owner of the club, assuming control of the football operation at Old Trafford in the process.

Comprehensive changes to the sporting structure of United are expected as a result, though initial reports suggest the INEOS owner and his team are impressed by Ten Hag and wish to work with the Dutchman, rather than without.

Regardless, having a figure such as Sir Alex Ferguson in your corner can only be a positive.

The great Scot knows exactly what steps are required to turn United around, and he appears to believe Ten Hag is an integral part of that process.

