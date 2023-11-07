Antony’s entourage deny “crazy speculation” about Man United exit and return to Brazil



Members of Antony’s entourage have reportedly denied any claims that the player could possibly leave Manchester United in January and return to his native Brazil.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that United have grown tired of Antony and his failure to justify the big money paid for him in the summer of 2022.

This season, the winger is yet to register a goal or an assist. He was booed off by supporters during United’s 1-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage after yet another dismal performance.

His replacement, Facundo Pellistri did much more during the limited time he was on the pitch and even registered an assist for Bruno Fernandes’ match-winning goal.

The report divulged that United had proposed a swap deal to Flamengo for 27-year-old forward Gabriel Barbosa with Antony going the other way at least on an initial loan basis.

Fabrizio Romano however put a halt to the rumours of Antony’s exit and relayed that United are hopeful that the 23-year-old will get back to his best soon enough.

This has been backed by journalist Jorge Nicola who apparently spoke to Antony’s staff and questioned them about the player’s future.

A representative speaking on behalf of Antony told Nicola that there is no chance of the Brazil international going back to the South American nation regardless of the club.

It’s understood that United will “insist” on the player after making a huge investment in him. Erik ten Hag also has faith in the former Ajax star and harbours hope that he can show his true quality.

The feeling is that even if United were to suddenly decide to part ways with Antony, they would sell him to a European outfit as they could recoup most of what they paid for him.

As per Nicola, Antony moving to Brazil is a “crazy speculation” that should be “ruled out.”

With regard to Barbosa arriving at Old Trafford in the winter transfer window, Nicola branded such rumours as “absolutely weird.”

This is because the Flamengo man has not been playing well enough to warrant interest from the 20-time English champions in addition to his age which makes him an unattractive proposition for a club like United.

Venê Casagrande also opened up on suggestions of Barbosa completing a move to Ten Hag’s side and said, “This doesn’t make any sense. This is bull.”

