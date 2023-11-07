“Daft and stupid”: Alan Shearer brutally slams Marcus Rashford’s decision to party after derby defeat



Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has slammed Marcus Rashford’s decision to go out partying at a nightclub after Manchester United’s defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

United were beaten by Pep Guardiola’s men at Old Trafford by three goals to nil.

Like most of his teammates, Rashford was poor.

It was later reported that the English forward attended a party at a nightclub in Manchester to celebrate his 26th birthday. He was apparently joined by some of his loved ones and close friends including Tyrell Malacia who is currently injured and out of action.

Ahead of United’s match vs. Fulham, Erik ten Hag branded Rashford’s action as “unacceptable” before revealing that the matter had been settled and there was no bad blood between the two.

Rashford of course missed the game at Craven Cottage as he picked up an injury during a training session before the clash.

He could only watch on from the touchline as the Red Devils ran out 1-0 winners courtesy of a late goal from Bruno Fernandes.

Shearer, who was speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast took issue with Rashford going out to party after United’s defeat and branded the decision as “daft and stupid.”

The Premier League’s record goalscorer said, “I don’t care if it’s your birthday on a Saturday night. If you’ve been dumped 3-0 and it’s a terrible performance you’ve got to read the room.”

“The number of times that that happened to me where we had a dinner planned or this planned and we’ve been beaten on a Saturday night and I’ve said, ‘I can’t go out, I’m not going out.’ You can’t go into town, into a nightclub on the night you’ve been dumped 3-0 off your neighbours. You can’t do it, it’s just a no-no.”

“It was daft, it was stupid for Marcus to do that, whether it’s your birthday or not, you can’t go out after you’ve been battered. Dinner is different, if you’re going out to a restaurant there’s an excuse to say I’m just going out with the missus or whoever it may be.”

Shearer added, “But going into a nightclub, you can’t do that, not when you’ve been beaten 3-0 by your neighbours. Cancel.”

United face FC Copenhagen next in the Champions League on Wednesday – a fixture Rashford is likely to be fit and available for.

