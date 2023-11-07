Denzel Dumfries linked to Manchester United again

With the transfer window already less than two months away, rumours have already begun to swirl about where certain players will be off to next. As we all know, Manchester United are never too far away from the rumour mill and especially considering the start the club has made to the season.

Denzel Dumfries has been repeatedly linked to the Red Devils ever since Erik ten Hag became coach. Many fans must be wondering if Denzel is becoming the new Wesley Sneijder!

The transfer would make sense if you have followed Ten Hag’s recruitments. Rightly or wrongly, the Dutch coach has shown a clear preference to sign players who have Eredivisie experience, so perhaps the manager’s repeated interest in the former PSV full-back should surprise no one.

The football transfer website, fichajes.net has reported that both United and Chelsea are keen to secure the services of the 27 year-old right back.

The Spanish site claims that according to Italian publication La Gazzetta , Inter Milan are asking for a minimum of €50million to even begin negotiations with the English giants. You can hardly blame Inter for trying to milk as much money as possible when you take a look at the money both United and especially Chelsea have spent in recent transfer windows.

Fichajes.net asserts that Dumfries has won over Italian fans with his solid defensive actions and his ability to contribute in attacking moments. The article also states that the English clubs are both attracted to his versatility and quality.

However, whether I Nerazzurri will be able to command such a fee is questionable. The website claims that the Dutchman’s contract runs out in 2024 and the club are nervous as to whether or not he will decide to stay.

Also, after an exciting World Cup campaign with Holland and Inter’s arrival to the Champions League final out of memory, maybe the summer would have been the optimum moment to cash in on their star.

What is clear, at least from a Red Devils perspective, is neither Aaron Wan-Bisska nor Diogo Dalot has the right-back position nailed down. Wan-Bissaka has some obvious strengths like his tackling and willingness to learn. Nonetheless, the English defender also has some serious weaknesses to his game. Many fans and pundits alike doubt whether he will ever be able to attack at the level required or desired for a top-level team.

Dalot is another conundrum. The Portuguese defender did really well when Ten Hag first came to the club and had an impressive World Cup campaign for his national side in 2022. Sadly, the defender picked up an injury after the tournament and struggled to find his way back into the Dutch coach’s plans.

Both right-backs have played their parts this season and while they both add something different to the team, neither are incapable of being improved upon. The two players can’t be seriously talked about in the same breath as some of the top full-backs in the league for example.

Whether Dumfries is good enough for Man United or even if Ten Hag will sanction a move for his compatriot is up for debate. What is for sure though, is in the not too distant future, the club will have to delve into the market to find a top-class starting right back if they are to get back to the pinnacle of English and European football.