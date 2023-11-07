Erik ten Hag says Marcus Rashford is “100%” ready to play against FC Copenhagen



Erik ten Hag says Marcus Rashford is “100% ready” to play in tomorrow night’s crucial Champions League Group A match against FC Copenhagen.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the manager also said that Harry Maguire is “ready to play” having followed all the head injury protocols following his concussion in the Fulham game.

Ten Hag was also questioned on the poor form of Antony.

“I think last week I made that remark, that break, to the rhythm. He had a very good preseason, I think he scored twice, now he has to get back in that rhythm, it will come.”

Asked what his team needed to do to improve their pressing, Ten Hag said:

“You need good formation, good constructions, composed on ball, find good solutions on the ball.

“There are times you go direct, it depends on the situation, it’s up to the players to find different solutions, the players have to make the right decisions, on the ball and movement off the ball.

“Playing with our best XI, we will have more automatisms. So far we have had to change a lot of things. The midfield balance is also not there. I’m sure once we get there, we’ll play better.”

“Even when we’re not playing well, we’re still creating chances.

One reporter raised the issue of the banner at Fulham that said “play like you mean it.” Ten Hag replied:

“The players made their efforts but there can always be more. The fans expect the highest standards and we have these high expectations. And when you’re not playing well, you still have to win.”

Ten Hag was also asked about how Rasmus Hojlund has settled in to life at Old Trafford, on and off the pitch.

“I think he integrates very good, he scored already scored 3 goals in the Champions League, it’s a very good integration period, as a team we can be better in possession, which can create more chances for our forwards to score more goals, but we have to have a stable 11.

“Social wise, he’s integrated very well in the club.

“From here on he has to take it on and improve.

“We speak with him about [understanding the goals are not yet flowing]. He’s aware of it, but of course, he wants to score goals. He’s still a young player but he’s smart and understands the situation he’s in. He wants to score goals and he’s so keen and working very hard in training.”

On the ongoing injury crisis, he said:

“Casemiro and Martinez are really strong injuries. I don’t expect them back before Christmas.”