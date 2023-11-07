FC Copenhagen manager fires bold warning to Manchester United ahead of Champions League clash



Manchester United saved their Champions League campaign by the skin of their teeth against FC Copenhagen at Old Trafford last time out.

United’s bad performance in that game seems to have given the Danish team a lot of confidence for the return fixture.

There have been some strong quotes coming from their camp ahead of the clash in Denmark and now their manager has joined the queue in firing a shot at United.

Jacob Neestrup, the Copenhagen manager, has boldly claimed that the atmosphere at Parken (Copenhagen’s home ground) will be 100 times better than what they experienced at Old Trafford.

He said the intensity is not comparable and added that the standard is way above the Premier League.

Neestrup was quick to point out that he felt Old Trafford’s history and pedigree, particularly in the Champions League but the intensity at Parken will be different altogether.

“You can’t compare Old Trafford with Parken. Because the intensity is 100 times higher compared to where we played two weeks ago (Old Trafford).

“This is a standard, for me, way above the Premier League,” he said.

"You can’t compare Old Trafford with Parken because the intensity is times 100 in terms of what we played in two weeks ago" Copenhagen head coach Jacob Neestrup on the atmosphere awaiting #MUFC at Parken on Wednesday night 📢🏟️🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/rutg9Qh0rq — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) November 7, 2023

Neestrup could be forgiven for thinking the atmosphere was a bit sombre at the time since United put in an extremely lethargic performance themselves.

Furthermore, the club was reeling from the news of Sir Bobby Charlton’s death so there was an air of reverence around the game that day.

Generally, Old Trafford remains one of the most raucous grounds in world football and these statements could just be Neestrup’s way of getting into United’s heads ahead of a pivotal clash.

However, if United shake off their woes and get motivated after hearing this, Neestrup and FC Copenhagen could come to regret their bold proclamations in the lead-up to the game.

