Former Manchester United player Phil Neville named as new Portland Timbers coach

Former Manchester United player Philip Neville has been named the new coach of MLS side Portland Timbers.

Neville was sacked as manager of David Beckham’s Inter Miami just five months ago but has found another home in Major League Soccer.

As reported by The Sun, Neville has been officially named as Timbers’ head coach and is looking forward to his new challenge.

Neville says he had an immediate feeling toward his new club as soon as he met the staff and spent time in the city.

“I am massively excited about the challenge ahead.

“From the very first moment I met the staff I knew it was the right opportunity for me, the right club for me and the right city for me,” he said.

The former England man claims that he new club and city rekindles old memories for him, likening Portland to his hometown of Manchester.

“I have great memories visiting Portland, which reminds me of Manchester, my hometown, and I can’t wait for my family to get to know this beautiful city,” Neville says.

A dramatic Decision Day in the MLS saw Portland lose their final game and, coupled with other results going against them, meant they finished outside of the playoff spots to qualify for the MLS Cup, which is still yet to be decided.

Neville succeeds former Millwall striker Giovanni Savarese, who was sacked by the Timbers in the middle of last term after six years in charge, leaving American coach Miles Joseph to steer the side to the end of the campaign.

Despite an upturn in form, two loses in their last two fixtures killed the Timbers’ season and Neville has been chosen to start the next campaign with a bang.

Timbers’ general manager Ned Grabavoy spoke on his excitement to welcome Neville to Providence Park and is confident the relationship will be a fruitful one.

“We look forward to making Phil and his family feel at home in Portland. His leadership qualities, diverse experience as a coach, and ambition to evolve made him a terrific fit here with us in Portland,” said Grabavoy.

Neville will have plenty of time to get his feet under the table in his new surroundings with the new MLS campaign not getting under way until the first few months of next year.