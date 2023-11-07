Jadon Sancho removed from first-team WhatsApp group

Jadon Sancho has been removed from the Manchester United WhatsApp group in the latest twist of his long-term absence from the first-team squad.

Neil Custis (The Sun) reveals the winger has been “axed” from the chat which Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff use to “send key info to first-team players.”

It’s a move which mirrors other attempts made to exile Sancho from the first-team squad.

The 23-year old is “barred” from training with the first-team, instead either playing with the U18s or training individually. Due to safe-guarding protocols, Sancho is forced to use a dressing room on his own when training with the youth team.

He’s also not allowed to use any of the first-team facilities, including the canteen. Sancho is brought his own food in the academy section, courtesy of a takeaway box.

Furthermore, Sancho is unable to park in the senior side car park, being forced to use the academy version.

It’s reported that Ten Hag has demanded an apology from the winger in order for this exclusion from the first-team to end.

Sancho publicly disputed his manager’s explanation for his absence from the match-day squad for the trip to the Emirates in September. Without explicitly saying Ten Hag’s name, the 23-year old took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to infer his manager was lying and attempting to make him a “scapegoat.”

Ten Hag was reported to be furious by this outburst, feeling personally let down by Sancho after all the efforts the Dutchman had made the previous season to help him.

No apology has been made by the winger to his manager since.

An exit in the January transfer window, likely on loan, seems the most logical end to this protacted saga.