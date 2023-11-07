Jean-Clair Todibo: Chelsea join race to sign Manchester United target as possible Thiago Silva replacement



Chelsea have joined the race to sign OGC Nice star and reported Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo.

During the summer transfer window, Todibo was on the radar of United and was tipped to come in as Harry Maguire’s replacement.

United accepted a bid from West Ham for Maguire but the Englishman’s move to the London Stadium eventually collapsed because of a failure to arrive at an agreement over personal terms.

As a result, a switch from Ligue 1 to Old Trafford from Todibo never materialized although it’s understood the Red Devils still retain an interest in him.

This season, United have struggled in the defensive department primarily due to injuries to key players including Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Lisandro Martinez.

Raphael Varane and Sergio Reguilon have also been in and out of the team due to different physical setbacks. Ten Hag has repeatedly blamed injuries for United’s struggles on the pitch this term.

Todibo has started the season with Nice extremely well. His side currently sits at the top of France’s top flight, a point above reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Francesco Farioli’s men remain unbeaten in 11 games. They’ve only conceded four goals, partly due to Todibo’s prowess at the back.

According to The Sun, United are not the only admirers of Todibo. Chelsea have apparently identified the 23-year-old as the best alternative to come in place of Thiago Silva in the event the Brazilian departs Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign.

Silva’s current contract with the Blues expires in a few months. Chelsea are keen on extending his terms but the 39-year-old’s boyhood club Fluminense, are trying to convince him to join their ranks.

The Sun states that amidst all this, Todibo has been informed by Nice there is a strong likelihood he will be sold in 2024.

The French outfit are keen to cash in while the centre-back’s performances are attracting attention in Europe.

