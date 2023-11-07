Manchester United and Arsenal eye Federico Chiesa transfer



Despite the much-anticipated pairing of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa at Juventus, consistent joint playtime has eluded them. Federico Chiesa, in particular, has garnered attention from Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal.

The potential of a dynamic duo at Juventus involving Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa has been a topic of much excitement.

However, the reality has been marred by a lack of continuity. Originating from a strong bond during their time at Fiorentina, both talents reunited at Juventus with high expectations.

Unfortunately, injuries have plagued this partnership, with Chiesa’s extended absence and Vlahovic’s recent groin issues limiting their collaboration on the field.

As Juventus faces Fiorentina, a match charged with significance for both players, Vlahovic is set to be a substitute, leaving Chiesa to potentially pair with Moise Kean.

This match-up comes at a time when transfer market speculation looms large over the club. Juventus has openly stated that no player is beyond transfer discussions, which includes Chiesa, who is seen as a key asset in Turin.

Renowned journalist Ekrem Konur has reported that both Manchester United and Arsenal maintain a keen interest in Chiesa.

With his contract discussions underway to potentially extend beyond 2025, Chiesa’s proficiency in English and his ambition for Premier League play could influence a significant career move.

Although he currently focuses on his role at Juventus and his return to Franchi as a starting player, the end of the season may prompt a pivotal evaluation of his trajectory.

Juventus’ strategy involves strengthening Chiesa’s position to command a higher transfer fee should an offer arise.

As one of the most prized talents in the squad, Chiesa’s future is a subject of intricate planning by Juventus, aligning their financial interests with the player’s career aspirations.