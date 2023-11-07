Manchester United in race with Newcastle to sign Olympique Lyon’s Rayan Cherki



A lack of goal threat has plagued Manchester United this season as their forwards are yet to score in the Premier League which is 11 matchdays old, if one considers Bruno Fernandes a midfielder.

The club looks to have recognised that pain point and zeroed in on a potential “superstar in the making” to address their attacking woes.

Football Insider reports United are in a transfer battle with Newcastle United for the signature of Olympique Lyon’s crown jewel Rayan Cherki.

Cherki came through Lyon’s youth system and has been touted as one of the best prospects in French football since his debut.

Despite being just 20, he has already crossed the three-figure mark in appearances for his boyhood club, making it clear how highly the club rate him.

However, his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025, which has alerted other clubs to his potential availability.

There is no release clause in his contract but Lyon’s precarious situation could leave them vulnerable to a mass exodus, headlined by Cherki. That’s because the French side has completely collapsed in the league this season.

Amid fan unrest, falling results, and multiple failed managers, the once-powerhouses now sit at the bottom of the league table.

They are the only team in the league yet to win a game and Cherki hasn’t been able to change that scenario.

He has a single assist to his name from 10 appearances as the team-wide malaise has caused a dip in his form as well.

United see Cherki as a viable option to add numbers to their attacking line, hoping he can grow into a world-class player along with other exciting youngsters at the club.

The likes of Facundo Pellistri, Amad, and Alejandro Garnacho already boast United appearances and along with Cherki, could have the United future in attack set for the next decade or so.

If United can convince Cherki of their project ahead of Newcastle, who look more stable at the moment, then they could get their hands on one of the premier prospects in world football.

