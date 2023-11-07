Marcus Rashford back in Man United training but Kobbie Mainoo missing ahead of FC Copenhagen clash



Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was part of the group that took part in a light training session ahead of his side’s crucial Champions League clash against FC Copenhagen.

Rashford of course missed United’s game vs. Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday after he suffered a heavy knock during training before the game,

Erik ten Hag told reporters that it was decided there was no need to risk the Englishman with a number of important matches coming up.

Rashford was spotted undertaking drills alongside his teammates, in what will come as a major boost to Ten Hag in terms of selection.

Marcus Rashford is there. pic.twitter.com/oXIORQVPlr — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) November 7, 2023

It remains to be seen whether Rashford will be fit enough to line up against Jacob Neestrup’s men at Parken Stadium.

Also present in training was Victor Lindelof. Lindelof missed the Fulham game due to illness. All signs point to the fact that he has recovered and will be in contention to feature against FC Copenhagen.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Kobbie Mainoo was not spotted at Carrington earlier today.

Mainoo was on the bench during the weekend and also made the matchday squad for the derby defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

The highly-rated 18-year-old is of course yet to have a taste of first-team minutes since returning from an injury picked up during the pre-season tour.

As per MEN, here is the full United training squad for Copenhagen:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton.

Defenders: Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Sergio Reguilon.

Midfielders: Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Sofyan Amrabat, Mason Mount, Hannibal Mejbri, Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Pellistri, Rasmus Hojlund, Omari Forson.

