Mason Greenwood delivers another stunning performance for Getafe in win vs. Cadiz



Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood delivered a crucial assist for Borja Mayoral who won the game for Getafe in a 1-0 victory against Cadiz.

Getafe were down to ten men but it did not matter as they ran out winners at Estadio Coliseum.

The English forward produced a flick-on from a corner, which found a lurking Mayoral at the back post.

Greenwood’s superb performance followed up his previous scintillating display in which he scored two goals for his side in their 12-0 thumping of Tardienta in the Copa Del Rey.

The United academy graduate has now managed an impressive three goals and two assists in nine appearances for Getafe across all competitions.

He is certainly enjoying life in Spain.

During the 86 minutes he was on the pitch against Cadiz, Greenwood registered 50 touches of the ball.

He successfully delivered 22 of the 29 passes he attempted, managing a pass accuracy of 76%. He made one key pass.

The 22-year-old tried to find his target with four crossing attempts but was unsuccessful on all four occasions.

Greenwood pinged five long balls to his teammates. Three of his five attempts were accurate, in a solid show of his technical ability.

The United loanee created one big chance and blocked two shots.

He embarked on five dribbles and came out on top four times. He delved into 12 ground duels and won five of these. He did not win the one aerial duel he was required to contest.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Up next for Getafe is a trip to face Granada on Saturday – another fixture in which Greenwood will be looking to make an impact.

