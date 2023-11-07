Predicted Man United XI vs FC Copenhagen: Antony dropped, defence unchanged



If it aint broke, don’t fix it. Manchester United head to a must-win match in Copenhagen tomorrow on the back of their third clean sheet of the season.

This could mean that even though centre backs Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof might be fit and well and available, manager Erik ten Hag could retain the back four that shut Fulham out on Saturday.

This would mean playing Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans at centre back and Diogo Dalot at left back.

If the concussion sustained by Maguire on Saturday rules him out then it might also cost Evans his place, as Varane and Lindelof have experience playing together and could be recalled as a unit.

Sergio Reguilon is another option at left back.

Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen also played their part in a much more compact and disciplined performance against the Londoners and should also keep their places in central midfield.

Casemiro is injured and Sofyan Amrabat has not yet hit the form expected on him when he joined from Atalanta on loan. Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount are other options, but Mainoo is still completing his slow return from injury and Mount, like Amrabat, still hasn’t found his feet at Old Trafford.

Also, it should be noted that Ten Hag said at Craven Cottage “We hope that we can play for a couple of games with the same line-up … That would help the routines and that would help the performance of the team. That would definitely help you into better performances and to get better results.” (source: Manutd.com)

This could be his chance to do exactly that, although he could tweak things up front after another misfiring performance that was only rescued at the death by a superb strike from captain Bruno Fernandes.

Marcus Rashford should return after missing Saturday’s game through injury but it would be harsh for him to replace Alejandro Garnacho, who played well, while on the other wing Antony was once again very disappointing.

Not for the first time this season, then, we predict that Rashford will be brought in on the right wing with Garnacho staying wide left.

If Rashford is not yet fit enough, either Mount or the lively Facu Pellistri, who came on and contributed to the goal on Saturday, could replace the Brazilian.

Amad is back training on the grass but it is almost certainly too soon for a return for him.

Fernandes will once again play in his preferred number 10 role and Rasmus Hojlund is expected to lead the line against his old team again.

With Andre Onana in goal, here then is our predicted line-up for the Champions League clash: