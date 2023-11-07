Rachel Williams on being a super-sub for Manchester United Women



“If you’re going to be a sub, why not be a super sub?” Rachel Williams grinned in her post match interview.

The 36 year old came on for Hinata Miyazawa in the 75th minute and got a late injury time equaliser to rescue a point for United.

“It was a tough game,” she told MUTV as the visitors fell behind twice during the game and missed the chance to go second in the table.

“Brighton have really made us work tonight for that point,” she continued before praising her teammates, saying: “We’re United, we just keep fighting.”

She is currently United’s top scorer having scored four times in five games, having started every one on the bench.

“I want the ball, I want crosses coming in, I’ll get my head on anything,” she enthused.

Moments before her goal, the former plasterer hit the post with a header.

She spoke of the mentality of the team to get something out of the game: “Although you’ve gone 2-1 down you’ve got to not let your head go down.”

“The look on everyone’s faces was well, we’ll come back. It’s having that belief, not arrogance, just believing we have goals in us.”

As the corner came in from Katie Zelem in the 98th minute, even Mary Earps, who had made some fantastic saves throughout the match, came up to try to help the team.

“Anyone can pop up from anywhere and score goals,” Williams continued. “Look at Mary coming up tonight, she wants it! It shows the character of our team.”

United will take on Everton, a team they beat 5-0 recently in the league, on Thursday night in the Conti Cup, so Marc Skinner’s side will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Their next league match is on Sunday against West Ham. They remain unbeaten in the league but are currently down in sixth.

