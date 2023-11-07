Relief as Kobbie Mainoo’s absence from training ahead of FC Copenhagen clash is explained



Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo will have to wait a bit longer to make his return to the first team as he will not feature against FC Copenhagen on Wednesday.

United will be looking to register another win against Jacob Neestrup’s men when they play the second-leg tie at Parken Stadium.

A report covered by The Peoples Person earlier today indicated that the likes of Marcus Rashford and Victor Lindelof took part in a light training session in the morning.

One player who was not spotted was Mainoo.

The Carrington academy graduate was part of United’s matchday squads against Manchester City and Fulham but did not have a taste of any minutes.

United confirmed via the club’s official website that Mainoo is fit despite him not being seen by cameras at the club’s training complex.

The Manchester Evening News relays that the highly-rated 18-year-old will play in the Youth League fixture against FC Copenhagen.

“The Manchester Evening News understands Mainoo was instead involved in training with the U19s and will play for them on Wednesday afternoon as he is eased back into action following his ankle injury.”

The Youth League game vs. FC Copenhagen kicks off just a few hours before the main event later in the evening.

It’s evident that United are gently reeling the midfielder back to action so as to ensure his injury is not aggravated.

U21s coach Travis Binnion recently revealed that the Red Devils’ plan is to make sure Mainoo is in top physical shape before being fully involved with the senior squad.

No doubt that it’s only a matter of time until Mainoo gets his chance to prove himself in Erik ten Hag’s setup.

