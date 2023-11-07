The stats which explain Rasmus Højlund’s difficult start



A blockbuster transfer to the toughest league in Europe worth a potential £72 million. The responsibility of the starting centre-forward berth at the biggest club in England. A Manchester United team desperately short of goals. Only one year’s experience in top-flight football.

It was always going to be a tough start to life at Old Trafford for Rasmus Højlund.

The dynamic Dane has, arguably, settled reasonably well at his boyhood club. Højlund is yet to find the net in the league, going eight appearances without a goal. Three goals in three Champions League games tells a different story, however, as does Højlund’s general play amidst a range of poor performances by his team-mates.

The 20-year old has impressed with his potent pairing of pace and physicality. His willingness to press, and the intensity with which he approaches matches, have been excellent. Højlund’s link-up play has also been positive, demonstrating an ability to receive the ball, hold off defenders and find team-mates in space; integral skills to effectively lead the line.

The match against Galatasaray – which Højlund was unlucky to not come away with a brilliant hat-trick – demonstrated his ruthlessness in front of goal. It’s just a trait he is yet to translate into domestic matches.

The striker’s struggles in the league are very little do with any lack of quality, however, and much more to do with a lack of confidence and a lack of service.

This statistical comparison by Sky Sports highlights Højlund’s with the former.

"He's not the finished article just yet."@DanielSturridge on the potential of Rasmus Højlund 🔴 pic.twitter.com/2RpFM28jXt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2023

The Dane ranks in 100th place among Premier League players for shots taken per ninety minutes, with 1.7.

Darwin Nunez, by comparison in 1st place, takes 5.7 per ninety. Haaland clocks in at 5th with 4.1 while Callum Wilson is one spot below with 3.9 shots per ninety. Marcus Rashford takes 3.6 shots per ninety, which ranks him 12th.

Put simply, Højlund is not shooting as often as those in the same areas of the pitch as him. This is understandable for a 20-year old in their first season in the Premier League, where a player may look to keep things simple and not take risks.

Often, taking a shot results in the end of an attacking move. It takes a confident player, maybe even a slightly egotistical one, to be consistently willing to gamble on themselves providing the finishing touch to a passage of play. As Højlund’s confidence grows in his newfound role, so too will his willingness to take this risk.

This will, in large part, be reliant upon an improvement to the latter reason for his lack of goals, however – a lack of service.

Across Højlund’s last three games, his team-mates have not created a single chance for the striker. Indeed, across the striker’s eight appearances in the league, his xG (expected goals) is 1.37; essentially, rather than zero goals, Højlund should have 1.

🇩🇰 Manchester United have not created a single chance for Rasmus Hojlund in the last 160 minutes of Premier League action. ❌ pic.twitter.com/J4YQfjG0qC — Football Talk (@FootballTalkHQ) November 4, 2023

It would be difficult for any established striker to be feeding off the relative scraps Højlund has been, let alone an inexperienced one facing Premier League defenders for the first time.

Bruno Fernandes and Rashford should be doing far more to help their young team-mate, providing the platform for him to succeed. It is an area – attacking fluidity and chance creation – Erik ten Hag must focus on if United are to improve upon their poor start this year.

The early signs have been promising for Højlund – he just needs the confidence to realise it- and for his team-mates to start delivering equally positive performances. Then the goals will come.

