Aaron Wan-Bissaka produces defensively solid performance as Man United are beaten by FC Copenhagen



Manchester United suffered a devastating 4-3 defeat at the hands of FC Copenhagen in their fourth clash of Group A in the Champions League.

A Rasmus Hojlund brace and a converted penalty from Bruno Fernandes were not enough to sink Copenhagen at Parken.

United managed 48% possession to the opposition’s 52% share of the ball.

Erik ten Hag’s men had a total of 9 shots, with eight of these being on target. In comparison, Copenhagen amassed 16 shots with half of these requiring Andre Onana to swing into action.

United put together 497 passes with a success rate of 84%.

Copenhagen strung 517 passes with a pass accuracy of 88%.

One of the Red Devils’ better performers during a disappointing night at Parken was Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Englishman made three important clearances during the time he was on the pitch.

Wan-Bissaka also registered four interceptions and came up with three tackles. He was not dribbled past even on one occasion.

The 25-year-old delved into seven ground duels and came out on top an impressive five times. Wan-Bissaka was required to contest two challenges in the air. He won one of these aerial duels.

The right-back lost possession of the ball 12 times and was fouled once. He had 83 touches of the ball to his name.

Wan-Bissaka successfully delivered 50 of the 56 passes he attempted, managing a personal pass accuracy of 89% to his name.

The defender made one key pass. He did not find his teammates with any of his crosses or long balls – an aspect of the game he will undoubtedly be keen to improve.

Wan-Bissaka embarked on one dribble which he completed.

As a result of their defeat, United now have an uphill battle to make it out of the group ahead of crucial clashes vs. Galatasaray and Bayern Munich.

