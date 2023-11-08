Home » Aaron Wan-Bissaka produces defensively solid performance as Man United are beaten by FC Copenhagen

Aaron Wan-Bissaka produces defensively solid performance as Man United are beaten by FC Copenhagen

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti


Manchester United suffered a devastating 4-3 defeat at the hands of FC Copenhagen in their fourth clash of Group A in the Champions League.

A Rasmus Hojlund brace and a converted penalty from Bruno Fernandes were not enough to sink Copenhagen at Parken.

United managed 48% possession to the opposition’s 52% share of the ball.

Erik ten Hag’s men had a total of 9 shots, with eight of these being on target. In comparison, Copenhagen amassed 16 shots with half of these requiring Andre Onana to swing into action.

United put together 497 passes with a success rate of 84%.

Copenhagen strung 517 passes with a pass accuracy of 88%.

One of the Red Devils’ better performers during a disappointing night at Parken was Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Englishman made three important clearances during the time he was on the pitch.

Wan-Bissaka also registered four interceptions and came up with three tackles. He was not dribbled past even on one occasion.

The 25-year-old delved into seven ground duels and came out on top an impressive five times. Wan-Bissaka was required to contest two challenges in the air. He won one of these aerial duels.

The right-back lost possession of the ball 12 times and was fouled once. He had 83 touches of the ball to his name.

Wan-Bissaka successfully delivered 50 of the 56 passes he attempted, managing a personal pass accuracy of 89% to his name.

The defender made one key pass. He did not find his teammates with any of his crosses or long balls – an aspect of the game he will undoubtedly be keen to improve.

Wan-Bissaka embarked on one dribble which he completed.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

As a result of their defeat, United now have an uphill battle to make it out of the group ahead of crucial clashes vs. Galatasaray and Bayern Munich.

Latest Top Stories...

Rasmus Hojlund blames Marcus Rashford’s red card for...

Andre Onana continues to show improvement in Manchester...

Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves take swipe at...

Rasmus Højlund impresses again in the Champions League...

Match Report: FC Copenhagen 4-3 Manchester United

Three things we learned as Manchester United suffer...