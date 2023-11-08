Academy Match Report: FC Copenhagen u19s 2-2 Manchester United u19s



Manchester United u19s continued their UEFA Youth League campaign on Wednesday away to FC Copenhagen needing a result for any chance of advancing.

The early stages didn’t look good for the young reds with Copenhagen fashioning a couple of chances but fortunately Elyh Harrison was on hand to deny on both occasions.

On of the aforementioned saves turned the tides in the 11th minute as it led to a string of possession for United which ended in Ethan Wheatley switching play to Ethan Williams on the left who was wide open to finish past the keeper.

Just two minutes later, United doubled the lead with the roles reversed for the Ethan duo. A mistake from the Copenhagen defender missing the ball allowed it to run through to Williams getting to the byeline to cut back to Wheatley to score from close range.

Ten minutes after that, the poor officiating extended to the Youth League with Copenhagen being awarded a penalty for a clear dive following a brush of Jack Kingdon’s fingers on Queyrell Tchicamboud’s shirt.

Rasmus Hojlund’s younger brother Emil stepped up to finish from the spot confidently.

Emil Hojlund tested Harrison again just a minute later but the England youth international was there to deny before Williams blocked the rebound off the line.

Both sides traded blows for the remainder of the first half but the score stayed 1-2 to United going into the break.

The second half was not such an even affair with United settling for just a few crosses into the Copenhagen box while the home side bombarded Harrison’s goal.

Some top saves from Harrison and blocks from the United defenders, in particular numerous from Willy Kambwala, looked to be enough to hold onto the three points but injury time spelled heartbreak with a late equaliser.

The ball was brought down inside the United box before being played across for Amin Chiakha for the tap in.

The draw sees United sitting on just four points from four and in desperate need of points from the remaining two fixtures.

United: Harrison, Nolan, Kingdon, Kambwala, Missin (Jackson 61), Scanlon, Gore, Mainoo, Williams (Fitzgerald 79), Wheatley (Sharpe 61), Hansen-Aaroen.

Unused subs: Wooster, Musa, Biancheri, T. Fletcher.

