Casemiro and Anthony Martial both being targetted by the Saudi Pro League



The Saudi Pro League is targetting two more Manchester United stars this January, according to a new report.

Elite players from around the world, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, Neymar and Sadio Mané are all now plying their trade in the Middle Eastern league after receiving lucrative offers to join their football revolution.

United sold Alex Telles to Al Nassr in the summer and since then there have been several reports linking other Red Devils to a Saudi switch.

Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes have all reportedly been targetted. Varane in particular has attracted a number of column inches in the press in recent weeks.

The latest name linked with a January move is Casemiro as the Saudis seem determined to pluck another name from the great Real Madrid team of the 2016-20 period.

According to 90min.com, “Casemiro has emerged as one of the Saudi Pro League’s primary transfer targets for 2024, with an offer even possible for the Manchester United midfielder in January.

“It’s understood that a number of United players, with Casemiro and even captain Bruno Fernandes, are of interest and the chances of deals are being explored via intermediaries.

“United are not actively shopping Casemiro but with their position along the lines of Financial Fair Play a concern for several months, would be open to selling for the right offer.”

Both Casemiro and Varane were huge influences in United’s successful rebuild last season but both have struggled with form and injuries this term amidst scattered reports of being unhappy at United.

However, it seems unlikely that United would sanction a move for either player in the winter window unless they were able to source a world class replacement at the same time.

The other United star mentioned in the report is Anthony Martial, who 90min says “has also been of interest to Saudi clubs for some time, and is out of contract next summer.”

United do have an option to extend Martial’s contract by a year but it would be tempting to cash in on him in January rather than risk triggering that extension and then being unable to sell him in the summer.