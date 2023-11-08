Christian Eriksen achieves unbelievable record with Manchester United appearance against Copenhagen



Manchester United have travelled to Denmark to face FC Copenhagen hoping to keep their Champions League campaign going strong.

Christian Eriksen will return to familiar grounds as a Dane but unbelievably, it will be the first time in his entire career that he has played a competitive club game in his home country.

Eriksen was discovered in Denmark when he was part of an OB youth squad.

However, such was his technical mastery at the time that he had already caught the attention of major European clubs.

Before he could break through at Denmark and make a senior club appearance there, he was already off to the Netherlands with Ajax.

He stayed there for six years, four of those being in the first team before moving to Tottenham Hotspur where he unlocked another level to his game.

In his professional career spanning nearly 14 years, it is remarkable to see that he has never stepped foot in Denmark for a senior club side.

Teams from Denmark don’t qualify for the Champions League regularly, while the sides he has played for have inevitably been in that competition more often than not.

Furthermore, the Danish football scene in Europe is not particularly strong.

Nordsjaelland, Brondby, Mdtyjlland, and Copenhagen are the strongest names in the league but are rarely seen in the latter stages of the competition.

In terms of other homecomings, Rasmus Hojlund will also be returning to familiar grounds.

The United striker came through the ranks of Copenhagen, making 19 appearances for the side before moving to Austria’s Sturm Graz.

He will meet his brother Oscar Hojlund, with another sibling of his, Emil Hojlund, also on the books at the Danish club.

United need a win to keep their Champions League alive and they will undoubtedly need their Danish duo to produce the goods and get United firing in attack.

