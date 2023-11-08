Confirmed Man United XI vs FC Copenhagen: Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho start, Antony dropped



Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho will be Manchester United’s front three tonight in their must-win match against FC Copenhagen in Denmark.

Hojlund is returning to his home town and club and will hope to get on the scoresheet and help his new side take a vital step toward the knockout stages of the competition.

Elsewhere, the team is unchanged from the side that beat Fulham 1-0 on Saturday.

Andre Onana is in goal.

The back four is Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Diogo Dalot.

Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes are the midfield trio.

https://x.com/ManUtd/status/1722324390015082920?s=20

There are two goalkeepers on the subs’ bench, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton.

Victor Lindelof, Sergio Reguilon and Raphael Varane are the reserve defenders.

Sofyan Amrabat, Mason Mount, Omari Forson and Hannibal are the midfielders on the bench.

Facu Pellistri, Antony and Anthony Martial are the forwards on the subs’ bench.

The continued selection of Maguire and Evans when Varane, in particular, is fit will continue to raise eyebrows.

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro are all injured. Jadon Sancho is not training with the first team after a dispute with the manager. Donny van de Beek is not registered to play in Europe and Kobbie Mainoo was selected to play for the Under 19s in the youth fixture against the same side today, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Kick off in Copenhagen is at 8pm UK time, 9pm CET.