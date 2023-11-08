FC Copenhagen 4-3 Manchester United: Player Ratings



Manchester United lost to Copenhagen 4-3 at Parken tonight. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 5- Could have maybe got down sooner for Copenhagen’s first but that’s nitpicking. Penalty is always a lottery and he can’t be blamed for it. Couldn’t do much for any goal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7- Giving United renewed thrust on the right side with improved attacking play. Smartly played in McTominay to slide it to Hojlund for United’s first.

Harry Maguire 5- Was having a good game before the red card to Rashford invited a wave of Copenhagen attacks. Looked rattled then.

Jonny Evans 6- Not much impact before hobbling off with what looked like a serious injury. Huge concern for Erik ten Hag.

Diogo Dalot 4- Lost his man for Copenhagen’s third goal in unforgivable fashion but was playing well on his wrong side at left-back before that.

Scott McTominay 7- Assisted Hojlund and United’s first goal with a great cut-back from the byline and generally kept possession well in midfield.

Christian Eriksen 6- Nothing notable, just kept the play ticking and didn’t get bypassed too often during transition in a huge improvement from earlier appearances.

Marcus Rashford 5- Was United’s main point of attack on the right before being cruelly sent off for what looked like basic shielding of the ball. He won’t be happy with himself but can’t be blamed for the decision of the referee.

Bruno Fernandes 7- Played really well as the connecting link of midfield and the attack. Kept his rushed balls forward to a minimum and scored with his penalty kick to give United the second-half lead.

Alejandro Garnacho 7- Rashford and Garnacho have cemented themselves as United’s first-choice pairing now after another fine performance by the Argentine. Looks to take on defenders and even when things don’t come off, shores up the attack.

Rasmus Hojlund 8- Had a dream start on his homecoming by scoring a goal within the first five minutes. He was in dreamland after getting a quick brace, proving that he will score goals if chances are created by his teammates. Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side.

Substitutes:

Raphael Varane 3- Things looked frosty between Ten Hag and the Frenchman when he was called to action after Evans’ injury. Showed why he hasn’t been trusted to displace Maguire and Evans with a shaky performance. Cost United the game by radiating panic across the backline.

Manager Erik ten Hag 6- Not making successful adjustments could be the only critique of the manager here but sometimes there’s nothing you can do when everything that can go bad, goes bad.