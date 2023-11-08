Manchester United will face “fierce competition” for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg



Manchester United will face “fierce competition” for the signature of Pierre-Emile Højbjerg should they try to sign the player in January, according to a report from Italy.

Corriere dello Sport, a news outlet in Rome, have indicated Juventus will prioritise the midfield in the upcoming transfer window as their “main objective.”

Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli have both been ruled out through bans; Pogba for alleged doping violations and Fagioli for being embroiled in the same betting scandal which led to Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali being banned.

As such, Cristiano Giuntoli (Juventus’ Sporting Director) is on the hunt for a midfielder to bolster the club’s depleted ranks. The Italian director was spotted at the Tottenham Stadium on Monday, thought to be paying close attention to Højbjerg.

The Danish international has fallen down the pecking order under Ange Postecoglou and was available for a transfer in the summer.

This was nearly an option reportedly exercised by United, who were keen to buttress their midfield with a defensive-minded player. Though Erik ten Hag ultimately ended up with his favoured target – Sofyan Amrabat – the club were strongly linked with the Tottenham midfielder, seemingly as an alternative to the Fiorentina man.

Corriere dello Sport’s report indicates this interest has not wavered, however.

The Italian outlet reveal Juventus will have to battle United for Højbjerg, with a suggested fee of €30 million thought to be required.

There will also be “fierce competition” from another European giant, Atletico Madrid, who almost agreed a deal for Højbjerg in the summer.

One sticking point for these potential suitors, however, will be the midfield absences Tottenham will endure in January, courtsey of the African Cup of Nations.

The London club are braced to lose both Yves Bissouma and Papa Sarr – two influential members of the team this season – who will represent Mali and Senegal respectively.

Their unavailability at a crucial point in the season may make it impossible for a club to agree a deal with Tottenham for Højbjerg, regardless of how bad a midfield crisis there is in Turin or Manchester.

