Rasmus Hojlund blames Marcus Rashford’s red card for Man United’s loss vs. FC Copenhagen



Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has indicated that his side lost against FC Copenhagen primarily due to Marcus Rashford’s red card.

United were cruising and comfortably in the lead with a two-goal advantage courtesy of a brace from Hojlund.

However, Rashford received what seemed like a dubious red card and was instantly sent off. The controversial decision left United a man down.

Copenhagen scored two goals just before the break to restore parity.

United took the lead again through Bruno Fernandes who scored from the penalty spot. However, once more, Jacob Neestrup’s men levelled before Roony Bardghji came up with the match-winning goal in the 87th minute.

At the moment, the Red Devils sit bottom of Group A with just three points.

United are facing an uphill battle to advance to the next round of the Champions League and will undoubtedly need big performances against Galatasaray and Bayern Munich to do so.

After the final whistle, Hojlund spoke to TNT Sports (via Manchester Evening News) and gave his verdict on the match at Parken.

The young goalscorer said, “I think we started very well, to be honest. We controlled the game until the red card and that changed the match, of course.”

“If you don’t have a look at the result, if you only take the [opening] 20 minutes into account, I think we did quite well. I think we switched off a little bit [after the red card].”

“We were playing a game with one man down, so of course, it’s giving them belief and I know how the crowd can help the team here. It gave them a big boost. We did quite good at the beginning of the second half, we were composed on the ball and we kept switching the game a lot, got the penalty and got in front again.”

The 20-year-old added, “So it’s unfortunate we’re here, with zero points from the game again.”

