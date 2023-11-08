Sir Jim Ratcliffe holding video calls with Joel Glazer about potential radical changes at Man United



Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly been holding virtual meetings with Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer about potential personnel and structural changes at the club.

Ratcliffe is closing in on a 25% partial investment into United that will essentially make him a minority owner.

The INEOS billionaire’s proposal is contingent on being granted full control of United’s sporting operations.

Already, it’s understood that Ratcliffe has identified possible individuals to spearhead his revolution at Old Trafford.

Former AS Monaco, Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig football director Paul Mitchell is under strong consideration for a key role at United.

Ex-CEO of Juventus Jean-Claude Blanc is also on track to come in for a top job at United when Ratcliffe’s arrangement with the Glazers becomes official.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Ratcliffe is in regular consultation with Joel Glazer, who last stepped foot in Manchester in 2019 for the Red Devils’ quarter-final clash against Barcelona.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been holding virtual meetings with Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer ahead of the Ineos Group’s impending investment in the club.”

“Ratcliffe is also believed to have held extensive talks with Glazer about potential changes to United’s structure, including possible personnel changes.”

“United chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough are thought to be at risk.”

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person divulged that Ratcliffe harbours ambitions of implementing a multi-club model at United.

Football Insider have given a small update on this and mentioned that the British businessman is aiming to add up to two clubs to his network within the next 12-24 months of his United takeover.

The report states, “At present, Man United are unable to sign international Under-18 players due to Brexit-changing work permit rules – and that is hugely affecting their ability to source and develop elite young talent.”

“A well-placed source has told Football Insider that Red Devils chiefs currently feel that they are working with ‘one hand tied behind their back.'”

INEOS already own Swiss side Lausanne and French giants OGC Nice. These two clubs would be incorporated into an ecosystem also featuring United.

