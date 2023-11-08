Wolverhampton Wanderers want Amad Diallo of Man United on loan in January



Amad Diallo has not kicked a ball for Manchester United this season but it is not stopping clubs from targeting him for a January loan deal.

Amad sustained a knee injury during the pre-season tour that curtailed his bid to impress manager Erik ten Hag and convince him to keep him at Old Trafford this season rather than send him back out on loan.

The Ivorian is working his way back to fitness and is now back on the grass, but is yet to join team training, the final step before playing again.

Last week rumours emerged of Leicester City rekindling their summer interest in Amad and they will be competing with Wolverhampton Wanderers, if a new report is to be believed.

According to footballtransfers.com, “Wolves have already contacted the Old Trafford club over the possibility of a loan deal for the 21-year-old, having scouted the player during the reign of Nuno Espirito Santo back in 2021.

“Although they missed out on the starlet at that point, with Atalanta accepting Man Utd’s €21 million offer for the player, Wolves have continued to follow Amad and even made an approach for him in 2022 following his loan spell at Rangers.”

Whether or not the flying winger will be made available by United is an interesting question.

At the start of the season he looked to be fourth or fifth in the right wing pecking order at the club, behind Antony, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga and, arguably, Facundo Pellistri.

However, Elanga moved to Nottingham Forest and Sancho is expected to leave on loan himself in January after falling out with Ten Hag.

Meanwhile, Antony is struggling for form and Pellistri does not seem fancied by Ten Hag, who despite all the other issues has given him just 291 minutes of football all season.

Amad set the Championship alight last season during his loan stint at Sunderland and the stars could now be aligning for him to make his push for the United first team.

At 21, both he and Pellistri are at, or close to, the make-or-break age for young talent at United and the crisis at the club could offer the perfect time for a showdown between the two to see which, if either, will make the grade.

This could leave Wolves and Leicester disappointed when the transfer window opens in January.