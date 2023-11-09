Dane Rashford, Marcus Rashford’s brother, arrested in US on domestic violence charge



Dane Rashford, the brother of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford was reportedly arrested in the United States and instructed to appear in court on a charge of domestic violence.

The Telegraph reports, “Dane Rashford was arrested on Oct 20 in Miami Beach in Florida. He initially appeared in court the following day where the bond for his release ahead of his pre-trial hearing was, according to police records, set at $1,500 [£1,224].”

“His charge was registered on Oct 24 as the misdemeanour of battery, further defined as domestic violence.”

“Dane was pictured in official police arrest photographs and has been issued by the court in the state of Florida with a pre-trial “stay away order” allegedly permitting no contact.”

As per The Telegraph, Dane is a director of DN May Sports Management.

Rashford is a client of the company which manages his affairs, including contract talks with United.

Sam Wallace reveals that Dane alongside Rashford’s other brother Dwaine Maynard – also a registered FA intermediary – were both named on the official FA documents for the United star’s last two contracts with the Red Devils.

It’s understood that the bond amount was paid by Chantelle Maynard, one week after the arrest took place.

Dane is no longer in prison. He pleaded not guilty to the charge. A hearing will take place later this month on the 27th.

The Telegraph adds that both United and the Rashford camp declined to comment when approached for a response on the matter.

Daysi Vega-Mendez, assistant state prosecutor for Miami Dade County told the newspaper, “The case is still active, at the moment I haven’t been able to get hold of the victim. Our office is trying to get hold of the UK Embassy because we need permission to speak to the victim.”

“I am not sure whether they are still in the United States or if they have left the country. I understand they were on vacation. Technically once you are charged you are not supposed to leave the country. When a person is given a bond if they leave, they surrender that bond.”

“At the moment the case is still active and listed for an arraignment hearing on Nov 27.”

