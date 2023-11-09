“Extraordinarily convoluted and lengthy”: Man United shareholder slams Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal with Glazers



A Manchester United shareholder has admitted that he and other investors are in the dark with respect to the club’s future and potential change in ownership.

Almost one year after the Glazers announced their intention to explore strategic options for United including a full or partial sale, the process is expected to come to an end by way of Sir Jim Ratcliffe completing a 25% investment into the club.

The withdrawal of Qatari royal Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani paved the way for Sir Jim to emerge victorious.

The British businessman’s proposal is contingent on being granted full sporting control at Old Trafford.

INEOS are also understood to have inserted clauses that would see the petrochemical giants eventually assume full control of United, with the Glazers finally leaving entirely.

Sir Jim intends to undertake a radical overhaul of United’s operations with a view to making it one of the best-run clubs in the world.

The 71-year-old is also keen on implementing a multi-club model that would see United incorporated into a network of football teams owned by INEOS.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Sir Jim has been holding regular virtual calls with Joel Glazer to discuss potential changes to structural organization and personnel replacements.

Amidst all this, Nick Train, who is a United shareholder revealed that talks over Sir Jim’s deal with the Glazers have been “extraordinarily convoluted and lengthy.”

He told The Financial Times (via This is Money) that he can only “assume” negotiations are still ongoing.

Train via the Train investment fund owns a 20 per cent shareholding in the Red Devils.

He remarked, “It would be wonderful if our investors end up seeing that value accorded to the shares that we own on their behalf.”

