FC Copenhagen players left angered by Alejandro Garnacho’s antics in last nights dramatic Champions League win

Manchester United’s damaging defeat in the Champions League last night has left their hopes of qualifying for the knockout phase of the competition hanging by a thread.

On a night of high drama in Denmark, United ended up on the losing side of controversial encounter, with FC Copenhagen eventually winning by four goals to three.

United took a commanding two goal lead in the opening exchanges and looked likely to add to their advantage before Marcus Rashford saw red on the 42nd minute.

Copenhagen equalised shortly after and were then awarded a debatable penalty kick deep into the 13 minutes of added on time in the first half.

As reported by Danish media, Alejandro Garnacho attempted to scuff the penalty spot before Diogo Gonçalves converted to restore parity in the game and swing the momentum toward the home side.

Copenhagen defender Dennis Vavro, who was lucky not to be sent off in the second half, told the written press he spotted the misdemeanour, labelling Garnacho “a clown”.

“I saw he was trying to do something about the penalty, but Kevin Diks was in front and blocked. This is the second time. And then on our trajectory? To me, he’s a clown,” said Vavro.

It was not the first time Garnacho has tampered with a penalty spot after dragging his studs over the Old Trafford turf before Copenhagen took their last gasp penalty in the reverse fixture, two weeks ago.

Andre Onana saved the kick in Manchester but unfortunately couldn’t do anything about Gonçalves cool finish this time around.

“He has the mentality of a kid when he tries something like that again. In an away game. One thing is at home in the 97th minute, but here in the first half. I do not understand why he is trying to do that.” Vavro added.

The United winger clearly irked the Copenhagen players throughout the encounter, with Lukas Lerager another to comment on Garancho’s attitude.

“Then there’s just a situation where I take the ball away from him inside the box, he throws himself, and then I tell him some things that aren’t so nice, but still with respect for him as a human being.”

Larager continued by saying he was happy to remind the young Argentine of the respect levels in the game, no matter who you play for.

“Sometimes people at the big clubs have to go down a little bit. Just know that they are human too. It just doesn’t suit a man like that. And then they need to be told,” he added.

Garnacho was a constant threat on the break for United and was enjoying a particularly good game before Rashford’s dismissal.

The combination of himself, Rashford and Hojlund was causing the hosts nightmares and would surely have put them to the sword had United not been reduced to 10.

However, defeat leaves United bottom of the group and needing to win both their final fixtures to qualify for the next round.