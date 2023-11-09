Jonny Evans forced off with suspected hamstring injury in Manchester United’s defeat to FC Copenhagen

Manchester United’s Champions League journey was left hanging by a thread after a dramatic defeat to Danish league leaders, Copenhagen, last night.

In a game wrapped in controversy, United eventually succumbed to a 4-3 defeat at the Parkden Stadium.

As reported by The Daily Mail, an injury to Jonny Evans also added to Erik ten Hag’s headaches as his defensive injury crisis worsens once more.

Raphael Varane’s return from injury is a timely one with the Frenchman replacing Evans and now looking set for a run in the first team.

United haven’t been able to name a settled back four at any point this season, no doubt playing a huge role in their worrying form.

Evans limped off in the 16th minute of last night’s game with a suspected hamstring injury and faces a period on the sidelines.

Playing in his first Champions League game in a decade, the centre-back pulled up early on after starting his fourth game in six.

Perhaps more worrying for Ten Hag is the amount of hamstring injuries United are suffering this season.

Casemiro has been ruled out until the New Year after pulling up in Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle last week and Aaron Wan-Bissaka has just returned to the team from a hamstring injury picked up in the early weeks of the season.

With recurring injuries, there may be a tweak in training methods that could lower the risk of the suffering any more, with United’s squad spread thin.

United’s defeat last night has left them bottom of Group A and needing maximum points in their final two fixtures to stand any chance to qualify for the knockout phase.

However, the two games are made up of a trip to Turkey to face Galatasaray before ending the group against tournament favourites, Bayern Munich.