Man United fan group, The 1958, announce fresh plans for Glazer protests at Luton Town game



The 1958 – a Manchester United fan group that has regularly been at the forefront of organizing demonstrations against the Glazers – have announced protest plans against the club’s owners during the upcoming game against Luton Town.

United are set to host Luton at Old Trafford on Saturday, fresh off their Champions League defeat at the hands of FC Copenhagen.

Ahead of the clash, The 1958 have revealed that there will be a protest which will start at 2 pm, an hour before kick-off.

The show of defiance against the Glazers is set to begin at the north west quadrant towards the back of the Stretford End.

PROTEST ANNOUNCEMENT SATURDAY 2PM NORTH WEST QUADRANT A show of defiance against the systematic sanitation of the match going fanbase. Glazers are consumed by GREED! THEY DO NOT WANT US. See you there. The 1958🇾🇪#GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/nSkWatZtNa — The 1958 (@The__1958) November 9, 2023

United fans remain unhappy about the Glazers remaining onboard as majority shareholders, even as Sir Jim Ratcliffe closes in on a partial 25% investment into the club.

Since the Glazers announced they would be seeking strategic alternatives including a full or partial sale of United, supporters have been steadfast in their resolve that only a situation in which the American family completely part ways with the Red Devils is acceptable.

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani’s withdrawal left the door ajar for Sir Jim to swoop in, with his proposal of partial investment seen as the most attractive option by the Glazers.

It’s understood that the INEOS billionaire is set to be immediately granted full control of United’s sporting operations.

There are also clauses contained in his deal with the Glazers that will eventually allow the British businessman to take full control of United in the near future.

This has however done little to reassure supporters who are still unhappy that the Glazers remain in situ.

A spokesman for The 1958 told The Mirror, “We believe the last 12 months has proved beyond any doubt that the Glazers only care about one thing – cold hard cash.”

“They are not fit to be custodians of one of the world’s most iconic football institutions. But they cannot buy the love we hold for OUR club.”

“We call on supporters around the world to stand united with us, at Old Trafford on Saturday and also via our website.”

