Man United’s potential next sporting director, Paul Mitchell, spotted watching Mason Greenwood



Manchester United’s potential next sporting director, Paul Mitchell was in attendance during Getafe’s win against Cadiz on Monday.

It has been widely indicated that as Sir Jim Ratcliffe closes in on a partial 25% investment into United, he has identified possible key personnel to spearhead his vision at Old Trafford, with Mitchell being among them.

The INEOS billionaire’s proposal is entirely contingent on being granted sporting control.

He is keen to oversee a change of structure and operations at United, with a view to restoring the club’s past glories and bringing back success on the pitch.

Alongside Mitchell, it’s understood that former Juventus CEO Jean-Claude Blanc is also under strong consideration for a top job at United, with Richard Arnold’s future not secure.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person suggested that Sir Jim could start work at United as soon as next week when an official announcement could be made.

The Daily Star reports that Mitchell was present as Mason Greenwood’s Getafe won by one goal to nil against Cadiz at Estadio Coliseum.

Greenwood came up with an assist for Borja Mayoral’s all-important goal that secured the victory and clinched all three points for Getafe.

The English forward now has three goals and two assists in nine appearances across all competitions for the Spanish outfit this season.

As per the Daily Star, Mitchell was spotted by cameras while Greenwood was in action for his loan side.

The Carrington academy graduate of course joined Getafe after it was announced he will likely not play for United again. He was arrested last year and subsequently charged with attempted rape, assault and coercive control. He denied all the allegations.

In February this year, the Crown Prosecution Service stated that all charges against Greenwood had been dropped due to the withdrawal of key witnesses from the case.

United then launched their own investigation into the matter and had provisionally planned for his return but when the club’s plot was leaked, the Red Devils were forced to perform a U-turn, prompting the player’s loan move to Getafe.

