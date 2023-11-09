Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford included in latest England squad



Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford have been named in the latest England squad by Gareth Southgate to take on Malta and North Macedonia in November’s UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers.

Gareth Southgate has named his England squad for November's Euro qualifiers 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Raheem Sterling once again misses out on the squad with Southgate making no major changes to the England team that won back-to-back matches last month, with Callum Wilson the only player to be… pic.twitter.com/6uXwTRyzE0 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 9, 2023

The two games are England’s last in their qualifying campaign.

The Three Lions secured their qualification for the competition after beating Italy in a 3-1 victory last month. Rashford scored a stunning goal in that clash at Wembley Stadium.

Since Southgate’s side have also secured top spot in Group C, the players will be looking to use their two remaining fixtures to prepare for the Euros and keep fit until club football returns after the upcoming international break.

Southgate spoke to the media and gave his reasons for selecting Rashford, who is currently undergoing a tough time at United.

The forward has only managed one goal across 15 appearances in all competitions this season.

He was the subject of a controversial red card decision during United’s most recent defeat against FC Copenhagen at Parken.

Courtesy of his sending-off in the first half, the Red Devils played a large part of the game a man down and could not manage to get a result vs. Jacob Neestrup’s men.

Southgate said about Rashford being called up, “I’ve not spoken to him. He knows we love him.”

“He’s been exceptional in his last three starts with us so we’re really happy with him. He enjoys his football with us so, for me, there’s nothing to discuss. What happens at his club is nothing to do with me.”

On whether Rashford deserved to be given his marching orders against Copenhagen, Southgate remarked, “He’s unlucky. I think it’s a red card, in the end the action takes him into a player. But everyone knows he’s trying to protect the ball and get his body across it. It’s just really unfortunate in that respect.”

The England boss expressed his pleasure at Maguire’s change in fortunes at Old Trafford.

At the moment, Maguire seems to be back in Erik ten Hag’s plans and even appears to be above Raphael Varane in the pecking order.

Southgate stated, “It’s great. I thought it might mean this was the first time I wouldn’t get a question about him! You want your players to be enjoying their club football and he’s battling for the team. I’m really pleased for him.”

