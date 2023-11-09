Match Report: Manchester United Women 7-0 Everton Women



Manchester United Women have humiliated Everton in the Conti Cup, beating them 7-0 at Leigh Sports Village.

A hat-trick for Nikita Parris, who had returned to the starting lineup, and a first goal for Geyse helped United secure the points on a cold, wet night in Leigh.

Marc Skinner had promised some rotation before their opening game of the Conti Cup campaign and there were seven changes from the team that started the 2-2 draw against Brighton on Sunday.

United were pressing well as Everton tried to play out from the back. Rachel Williams pounced on a lose pass on the edge of the area and got her shot away but former United keeper Emily Ramsey recovered well to make the save.

However, you sensed something was coming and two quick goals for Manchester United put them in the driving seat.

The first came in the 28th minute, some good build up play, one-two touch football from Hinata and Riviere led to the latter floating in a lovely cross which found the head of the on-rushing Nikita Parris.

Just over a minute later and Riviere was there with the assist again, floating a cross in from the right and United’s top scorer so far this season, Rachel Williams, headed it past Ramsey.

Williams was having a brilliant season so far, averaging a goal every 27 minutes.

United were hungry for more in the second half as United’s front three pressed Everton’s back line.

Ramsey, with a sloppy pass, was almost caught out by Parris. Williams did manage to poach the ball from the Toffees on the second time of asking but blasted it over the bar.

There were more goals in this game though and United’s third came from tonight’s Captain Hayley Ladd following a corner.

Blundell played it short to Le Tissier who whipped it into the box, flicked it on to Ladd who was able to bring it down and smash it into the back of the net.

In an attempt to at least rescue some pride from this match, Everton made four changes in the 61st minute but it was too little, too late for the Merseyside team whose mood was as miserable as the Manchester weather.

Nikita Parris got her second of the night in the 68th minute as Naalsund nutmegged her defender and passed it along the ground towards Williams who stepped over it allowing Parris to take the shot and the back of the net bulged.

Tullis-Joyce who was making her United debut, had had a quiet night and wasn’t really called into action until the 75th minute when she got down low to stop a shot sneaking in to the bottom corner.

And though it showed a glimpse of what the Toffees could do, moments later Parris completed her hat-trick as she and Toone countered well. The keeper came out to United’s number seven, who squared it for Parris to tap into an open goal.

Everton had given up a long time ago and allowed Geyse to make it six and get her first goal in a competitive match for United.

She received the ball just past the halfway line and the visitors failed to close her down as she broke into the box and found the space to slot it into the far corner. The celebration looked to be one of relief for the Brazilian striker, who joined United in the summer.

United came again, with another substitute keen to get on the scoresheet as Leah Galton hammered it into the roof of the net. Geyse cut it back from the byeline and found Toone, whose shot was blocked. It came back to Galton who powered it home for United’s seventh.

It was a ruthless performance from United, who had been desperate to get back to winning ways and keep a clean sheet in their first Conti Cup group game.

Team: Tullis-Joyce, Riviere (Rabjohn 62), Blundell (Galton 62), Evans, Le Tissier, Ladd (Zelem 73), Hinata (Toone 72), Naalsund, Garcia, Parris, Williams (Geyse 73)

