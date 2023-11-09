SC Braga’s Matheus reveals Erik ten Hag talked to him in attempt to sign him in the summer



Manchester United’s overhaul of their goalkeeping department in the summer transfer window was well documented.

From their “regular batch”, both David de Gea and Dean Henderson left and in came Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.

While Onana’s signing was always the priority after De Gea’s departure, the identity of the backup goalkeeper became clear much later.

SC Braga’s Matheus has revealed to TNT Sports that he could have been the one signing at Old Trafford in place of Bayindir.

Matheus had offers from Manchester United and Nottingham Forest but he revealed that the offer from the Red Devils is the one that moved him the most.

He said he had always followed United on television as a boy from Brazil and couldn’t believe that the club was making an effort to sign him.

The Brazilian got in touch with the players at United, as well as Erik ten Hag.

So enamoured was the player by the manager that he disclosed he will keep that experience with him forever and tell it to his grandchildren.

“Moves you, buddy. Honestly, it does. So when you receive the contact and see that… The stamp there from a big European club, mate, whether you like it or not, it moves you.

“You’re a boy who leaves Brazil full of dreams and you always see these big clubs on television, following them, the Champions League, the Premier League, great players who have played there, David Beckham, David De Gea. So you wonder, is it true? And the guys got in touch with me, no, I spoke to him, I spoke to the coach.

“It was Ten Hag. So, these are things I’ve kept, whether I like it or not. I said I’ll keep it to tell my children when they grow up,” he said.

The goalkeeper went on to reveal that even though the move didn’t happen after the conversation, it told him that was on the right track and making the right noises.

Ultimately, he thanked SC Braga for showing trust in him and urged himself to look at the bright side of the move, thinking that whatever happened was for the best.

United certainly wouldn’t be ruing it much as Onana has started finding form after a shaky start.

Bayindir also comes as a highly-rated player from Turkey although he’s yet to debut for the club.

