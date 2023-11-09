UEFA disciplinary body to hold crucial meeting over extent of Marcus Rashford’s punishment after red card



A UEFA disciplinary board is set to convene in the coming weeks to make a decision regarding the extent of Marcus Rashford’s ban after he was given a red card during Manchester United’s defeat against FC Copenhagen.

United lost at Parken by four goals to three.

The Red Devils seemed to be comfortably in control after Rasmus Hojlund gave his side a commanding two-goal lead.

However, Rashford was given a dubious red card in the 42nd minute that turned the game on its head.

Copenhagen scored two goals before the interval to restore parity.

United momentarily took the lead in the second half when Bruno Fernandes converted his shot from the penalty spot, but Jacob Neestrup’s men once again scored twice in the space of five minutes to hand United a devastating loss.

After the final whistle, Hojlund spoke to the media and blamed Rashford’s sending-off for the Red Devils’ defeat.

According to The Telegraph’s James Ducker, there is a chance Rashford could miss United’s upcoming crucial Champions League fixtures against Galatasaray and Bayern Munich in Turkey and Old Trafford respectively.

The 20-time English champions almost certainly need to get a result in both games if they are to get out of their group and advance to the next round of the competition.

According to Ducker, “Ten Hag faces anxious wait to discover if Rashford could face two-match ban for red card.”

“Manchester United cannot appeal the red under UEFA rules.”

“UEFA disciplinary body will meet before Galatasaray game to determine whether it’s a one-match ban or whether it should be a two-game ban.”

United will face Galatasaray on November 29.

