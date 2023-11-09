Vanderson links with Manchester United crop up again

Manchester United are pursuing Monaco defender, Vanderson, as a solution to ongoing doubts over the right-back situation.

The online outlet 90 Min states that despite the takeover drama surrounding the club, the Red Devils may decide to green light a move for the Brazilian youngster.

This is not the first time the club has been linked to the 22 year-old or in fact a new player to take over the role as starting right back for the 20 times champions of England.

The Monaco player has also been linked to numerous clubs including Barcelona, who have been credited with having a keen interest in the player. Although the club’s financial difficulties could see the English club jump to the head of the queue.

90 Min state that United’s management are unhappy with their two right sided full back options. The website asserts that despite giving Diogo Dalot a new five year contract in May, he has hardly set the world alight with his performances. This can be seen in the Portuguese’s frequent defensive lapses, most recently in the team’s chaotic defeat to Copenhagen in the Champions League.

The Portugese defender inexplicably switched off at the back post to allow Lukas Lerager to finish and undo the Red Devils’ good work to actually take a lead in spite of playing with ten men. The news outlet puts a slightly more positive spin on Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s place in the team, claiming that Ten Hag has rewarded his “solid application” with more game time but also casts doubt on whether the club will offer the Englishman a new contract.

That is where Vanderson may just come into frame. The promising star “is seen by some within the game as being the best young right back in Europe”. As previously mentioned, this has led to many top teams across Europe including Real Madrid desiring his signature. When Manchester United and the two Spanish giants want a player, you know he must have something about him.

Vanderson does seem to have the profile of defender that would interest the United manager. Theoretically, Ten Hag prefers attacking, more modern full-backs that are comfortable in attack and can bomb up and down the wing all game. This probably explains the former Ajax coach’s preference for Dalot when he first arrived to the club. However injury and irregular form put paid to the Portuguese’s efforts to be the undisputed first choice.

Transfermarkt.com reports that Vanderson has already scored one goal and has claimed one assist in just seven games for the French side in Ligue 1.

The Brazilian also logged five assists in total as the starting right-back for Monaco in the 2022/2023 season. Crucially he also played 39 times for the French side, proving he can handle starting minutes at such a young age. The youngster has already been awarded for his promising start to his career by being capped two times by the Brazilian national team.

The Ligue 1 website boldly asserts that the South American is “blessed with excellent technique. Vanderson’s speed and intelligence mean he can slot in at right-back, right wing or play in a more familiar midfield role.” This attacking prowess and versatility would surely appeal to Ten Hag.

The possible arrival of Paul Mitchell as sporting director when and if Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes control of football matters at United could be a reason why reports of this transfer are resurfacing. It was Mitchell who signed the Brazilian for Monaco when he was in the same post at the French club.

Certainly if the Red Devils pursue this deal, it would be intriguing to follow the talented player’s progression at the club. However, whilst players coming from the French league often adapt well to the Premier League, every transfer is a gamble, especially when it comes to Manchester United these days.