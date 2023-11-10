David de Gea in talks to sign for Real Betis



Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea could be set for a return to football in his home country of Spain.

De Gea left Old Trafford in June when his contract expired.

Reports claimed that the club had reached an agreement with him over a new deal on a significantly reduced salary from the £375,000 a week he had been earning on his previous deal.

However, following a number of poor performances at the end of last season, including an awful outing at Wembley that cost United the FA Cup final, De Gea found himself out of work when United did not formalise the agreement that had been reached.

Andre Onana was brought in to replace De Gea, who has been out of work since.

According to Eldesmarque.com, Real Betis have opened negotiations with the shot-stopper about a deal to bring him to Seville.

For his part, De Gea would “would look very favorably on signing for Betis.”

“The club has met with David de Gea to explore the possibility of incorporating him into the squad and the goalkeeper would welcome joining the green and white ranks,” the outlet says.

“Contacts have begun between both parties and the footballer is excited about the destination.”

The outlet adds that Portuguese keeper Rui Silva would be expected to make way for the former Atletico Madrid man.

Ironically, as things stand, joining Betis could mean the 33 year old could face United in European football in the new year.

The Andalusians are on the verge of qualifying for the Europa League’s knockout stages, needing just one point from their last two games, while United could drop down from the Champions League to the Europa after losing three of their first four games.