Details emerge of Marcus Rashford’s brother’s arrest in Miami

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been struggling for form since the start of the new campaign.

After a blockbuster 30-goal season last year, the 26-year-old has scored just once for United this term and looks a shadow of his former self on the pitch.

Issues have also arisen off the pitch for the star, with his brother Dane being arrested in Miami at the end of October.

As reported by The Sun, further details the arrest have emerged after he was held in Miami while holidaying with partner Andrea Pocrnja.

According to the police report, Dane said he “went through the victim’s phone and found text messages from another male”.

This caused the bust-up in which Pocrnja claimed Dane Rashford had hit her twice in the face “with a closed fist”, in an Uber on the way back to the hotel at 3.30am.

Staff at the Kimpton Angler’s Hotel called police when Andrea walked through reception with a bloodied nose after returning from their night out.

The police report also alleges there was another fracas in the pair’s room when Andrea was trying to get the Wi-Fi password so that she could disable her phone.

Dane spent two nights in Miami Dade jail before his sister, Chantelle, paid a $1,500 bond.

He has pleaded not guilty to battery and is due in court on November 27.

Marcus would have naturally been disturbed by the events and will be hoping the situation can be resolved at the end of the month.

On the pitch, his controversial sending off against FC Copenhagen midweek was the latest low in a season of struggles, so far.

However, the visit of Luton Town to Old Trafford tomorrow (Saturday) should provide Rashford an opportunity to get a goal or two in a must-win game for United.