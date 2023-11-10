

Erik ten Hag says Marcus Rashford is “not happy” ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Luton Town tomorrow.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the match, the manager was asked about Rashford’s form.

“He is not happy, we are not happy. He has high expectations for himself. In this moment he is not in his best form but I know he will be back. When the team is playing better he will be better and score goals,” Ten Hag said.

“He is totally aware of everything, and he will be back on track. Sometimes you only need one game and I am sure that he will get there.”

Asked whether he still trusts his players after nine defeats this season, the manager responded:

“I think we often proved we can, like at Fulham, Brentford, overcome big setbacks, so, yes.”

“It’s about the end result and we have to win every game, so we are very disappointed. Finally it’s about the end result and it’s always about a process, thinking about it and then managing the process, which is what I focus on.”

Ten Hag also confirmed that Jonny Evans is injured and not available for tomorrow’s game. Asked if the defender will be fit to play for Northern Ireland in the international break, Ten Hag replied “I can’t say as we don’t have the fully finished assessment.

“So we don’t, in this moment, have a full assessment done. We didn’t finish it, we don’t have the details so far, but for tomorrow [vs Luton] he’s out.”

Mason Mount’s status was put to the manager and in particular, the fact that he had not started many games.

“He had some starts,” Ten hag replied.

“Also recently, last week against Newcastle, but there are always reasons and sometimes, like the injury [at start of the season] and other players doing well, then you have to wait for your time to play.”

Pushed on whether his expectations for the former Chelsea man have changed, he replied:

“It hasn’t changed at all, but he started the season, then he got injured, so that is the worst moment for a new player to get injured because it stops the integration process and that was a setback for us all. Now we have to find his place back.”

In regard to tomorrow’s opposition, the Dutchman said:

“I think they have had some good performances and results. We’re aware of that and there’s no easy game in the Premier League. You must be at your best and we have to be 100 per cent focussed to win.”