Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane models the new Adidas Spezial clothing range

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has dipped his toe into an unlikely new career, it has emerged over the last week.

Keane features in the new Adidas advert, modelling the latest line of the global brand’s Spezial range.

Adidas have strong ties with United, having signed a bumper new deal to continue their partnership to provide the kits for the next decade.

As reported by The Sun, Keane looks sharp in the new gear and looks a natural in front of the camera.

The United legend speaks on his incredible career in the advert and reflects on the relationships he built during his playing days.

“You were literally on the biggest roller coaster of your life. Being in the dressing room winning stuff with good teammates and good players… oh, honestly, it really is amazing,” says Keane.

Keane’s philosophic tone throughout the advert shows another side to the tough tackling midfielder and he opens up coping with life after football.

“The highs are extreme and the lows… my goodness. But sometimes you have to lose to win. The biggest challenge for any sportsperson is actually when your career finishes.

You almost know you’re never going to reach those highs again but you have to accept that. I’ll never get that buzz from anything else in my life,” he says.

The 52-year-old admits he has found peace in his life since retiring and is grateful for his career in and now out of the game.

“Life’s been pretty good to me in terms of my career and my family. I actually have a lot of contentment in my life. That can go sometimes but generally speaking, yeah I am pretty contented,” he adds.

Since retiring from football with 19 major honors; 17 of which were with United, including seven Premier League titles and a Champions League crown, Keane tried his hand at management but is now enjoying a punditry role for various outlets.

How the current squad could do with a Keane-type figure in their ranks at the moment, with Erik ten Hag’s men struggling for form and leadership on the field.

Keano will go down as one of United’s greatest ever players and may have earnt Adidas a few more pounds in sales from fans around the globe with his latest venture.