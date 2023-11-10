Former Manchester United defender Eric Bailly in hospital after clash in Besiktas Europa Conference League fixture

Former Manchester United defender Eric Bailly was left in hospital after a clash in Beşiktaş’ UEFA Europa Conference League fixture last night.

It was a night to forget for the Turkish side who lost their 4th Group D fixture to Bodo/Glimt, at home.

The defeat leaves Beşiktaş rock bottom of their group and unable to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Bailly left the field midway through the first half after a clash of heads left him unable to continue.

As reported by Turkish media, the Ivorian defender was shaken and made his way to the local hospital.

Beşiktaş coach Hari Vuskas spoke on Bailly’s condition after the game.

“Eric Bailly had a head injury. He is currently in hospital and under control. The condition does not seem to be very serious, but the medical team will provide information,” he said.

It is positive news for the defender given the obvious dangers with head injuries.

Bailly has only completed 90 minutes twice since his permanent transfer from United this summer.

The Peoples Person previously reported on how a bust-up with a teammate ended another one of his appearances early, with him still finding his feet in his new surroundings.

He will hope that the latest setback will not keep him on the sidelines for too long as he attempts to reignite his career away from Manchester.

The centre-back made the move to Turkey on a free transfer after a seven-year spell at Old Trafford.

Bailly made 113 appearances for United, winning the Europa League and League Cup under Jose Mourinho, who bought the player from Villarreal in 2016.