Luton Town’s Teden Mengi says he has a point to prove when his side takes on Man United



Luton Town defender and former Manchester United star Teden Mengi has insisted that his current side have the capability to hurt the Red Devils and pile further pressure on under-fire boss Erik ten Hag.

Mengi came through the ranks at United and was highly tipped to be among the academy stars to break into the first team.

However, consistent injuries severely hampered his progress at Old Trafford.

He represented United at various age groups and made his senior debut for the club in August 2020. He only managed two senior appearances before subsequent loans with Derby County and Birmingham City.

Saturday’s trip to the Theatre of Dreams will mark Mengi’s first return to United since he permanently left for Luton in the summer transfer window.

Ahead of the occasion, the defender spoke to The Daily Mail and looked ahead to the match.

He said, “It will be a special occasion [ to go back to United] and I want to prove to them and show everyone what I am capable of and that I can play at this level.”

“I have always backed my ability to perform the way I can, but unfortunately injuries have not been on my side. I am really enjoying it at Luton and I am thankful they have given me the opportunity to play in the Premier League.”

He hailed his manager, Rob Edwards for instilling a feel-good factor at Kenilworth Road.

“He [Edwards] is so good to play under. His communication and application is spot-on and he has trust in all the players. It is like a family within the squad, we are such a tight unit and are a humble group and that could be key in helping us stay up.”

Mengi insisted that Luton’s recent draw against Liverpool can give the team confidence to clinch another huge result against United.

Against Liverpool, the 21-year-old was solid at the back and was a key factor behind their valuable point.

