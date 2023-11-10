Manchester United could “test the waters” for Kylian Mbappe



Manchester United have been put on alert by Kylian Mbappe’s potential availability next summer, according to a report by Four Four Two.

The report recounts the suggestions from Spanish media that Real Madrid are “definitively ruling out” pursuing a deal for the French superstar, owing to three major concerns.

Firstly, the potential wages Mbappe would demand are “simply too high” for the more sustainable wage structure officials are trying to establish at the Bernabeu.

This would not be an issue in the more financially capable Premier League, however. Four Four Two believe a wage packet of around £330,000 will be Mbappe’s requirement; a figure which would place him near the top of the wage bill at Old Trafford, but well within the club’s capability.

The second reason Madrid officials are reluctant to pursue a deal for the Paris Saint-Germain star is his age. Mbappe will not turn 25 until December yet this is considered too old by the Spanish club; a bizarre stipulation which makes the club look like football’s version of Leonardo DiCaprio.

The focus at the Bernabeu in recent years has been to bring in talent at, or under, the age of 21. Players such as Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavina, Jude Bellingham and Endrick exemplify this new strategy which appears to rule out an OAP like Kylian.

The last reason relates to the protracted and, until now, unsuccessful pursuit of Mbappe by Madrid. The French forward has previously declined offers from the Spanish capital, with Madrid officials concerned about “potential backlash” from their supporters should they dedicate another transfer window to his pursuit.

None of these concerns would apply to United.

The club, as previously explained, would be well able to finance Mbappe’s wage demands. At 25, he’s a player set to enter his prime and spend the entirety of a five year deal at his peak. The Old Trafford faithful also have a long history of being perpetually disappointed by their hierarchy; a failed pursuit of a superstar like Mbappe would just be another log on an already furious fire.

The report, therefore, suggests Old Trafford officials could “test the waters with a contract proposal in January.” This is not the first time the club has been linked with the forward, however, as United had reportedly considered an approach in the summer.

Mbappe’s contract expires next summer, meaning he is able to enter negotiations with other clubs to sign a pre-contract agreement. This would then entail the player departing Paris on a free next year to his new club.

Four Four Two believe interest in the Frenchman will not come from United alone in the Premier League, however.

Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been linked Mbappe over the last year, with Four Four Two believing each club to be considering a proposal, alongside United.

After all, it’s not every transfer window a club has the chance to sign the best player in the world on a free.

