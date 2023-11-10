Newcastle United target former Manchester United man Marcel Bout for key role



Manchester United’s staff has seen a huge overhaul in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era with managers constantly changing, and consequently, bringing in new staff with them every time.

Therefore, Marcel Bout’s stay at the club under multiple managers, first as an opposition analyst, and then as a scout, speaks volumes of his ability.

A Premier League rival is poised to leverage that ability with Bout not in a job currently.

The Mirror reports that Newcastle United are ready to appoint Marcel Bout as their Head of Global Scouting.

Bout came to United with Louis van Gaal, taking on the role of an opposition analyst as his first in England.

From there onwards, he became a scout, mainly focusing on the opposition, before transitioning into a lead scouting figure at the club.

He survived multiple managers at United, who kept him in the ranks despite bringing in new staff.

He finally left United in the summer of 2022 as Erik ten Hag completely overhauled the staff setup at the club.

Since then Bout hasn’t had a job but his previous experience, including with the Netherlands national team, made him an attractive asset.

Bout is expected to lead Newcastle’s efforts as they have revamped their transfer strategy after being taken over by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund.

Since the takeover, Eddie Howe’s side has focused more on buying younger players who can be moulded into the manager’s vision instead of signing big names.

The likes of Garang Kuol, Anthony Gordon, and even marquee arrival Sandro Tonali were all 23 or younger when they signed.

The Magpies are also facing somewhat of a crisis right now after injuries piled up and Tonali got a 10-month ban for his involvement in a betting scandal in Italy.

Therefore, Bout might actually have the biggest assignment on his hands right away as Newcastle try to replace Tonali.

