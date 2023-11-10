Paul Mitchell tipped favourite for Manchester United’s Sporting Director role



Paul Mitchell emerges as a leading candidate for the Sporting Director position at Manchester United, as revealed in a recent livestream by renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano for Kick.com.

In a detailed discussion about United’s future, Romano highlighted significant upcoming changes at the club, particularly in its leadership and transfer strategy.

The focus is on Paul Mitchell, currently identified as the favourite for the Sporting Director role at United.

Mitchell’s reputation is built on his impressive work in France, setting the stage for a potential pivotal shift in United’s sporting direction.

Romano’s insights also shed light on United’s ownership situation, underlining the urgency for clarity and resolution.

He emphasized the importance of addressing the ownership issue to propel the club back to its former glory.

The ongoing saga since December 2022 about the Glazers potentially selling the club remains unresolved, a critical factor in United’s future trajectory according to Romano.

Furthermore, he touched upon the expected influence of potential new board members and the club’s transfer policy.

The expectation of appointing Jean Claude Blanc, known for his tenure at Paris Saint Germain, underlines the club’s ambition to revamp its operational model.

This restructuring extends to the playing squad, with Manchester United reportedly aiming to sign two new center-backs, one in January and another in the summer of 2024.

Such moves indicate a strategic overhaul in response to the club’s recent underperformance.

Romano presents a comprehensive view of the club’s internal dynamics, from ownership to player acquisitions, suggesting a period of significant change at Man United.